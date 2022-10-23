Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT Lowered to €26.00

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrovial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.98.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Stock Down 2.2 %

FRRVY stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.