FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of FedNat worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

