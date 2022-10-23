FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 55,882 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,882 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.