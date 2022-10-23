FDx Advisors Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,088,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,531. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

