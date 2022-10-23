FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

IWD stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $143.29. 2,063,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,060. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.