Fagan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Up 10.3 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.72.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

