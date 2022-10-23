Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.