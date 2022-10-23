Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $792,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

