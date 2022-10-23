Fagan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

