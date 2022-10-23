Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Fagan Associates Inc. owned 2.20% of SPDR Global Dow ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 200.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the first quarter worth $352,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the first quarter valued at $172,000.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

DGT stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $118.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Stories

