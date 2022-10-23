Fagan Associates Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $289.57 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.19.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

