Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $115.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

