F3Logic LLC Purchases 404 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 787,431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after buying an additional 203,317 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

