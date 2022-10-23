F3Logic LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of WFC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
