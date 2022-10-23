F3Logic LLC Makes New $813,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,224,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

