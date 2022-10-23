F3Logic LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC owned about 1.64% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EQRR opened at $49.12 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

