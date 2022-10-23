Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

