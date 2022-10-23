Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.04.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

