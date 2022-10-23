Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $429.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $23.26 or 0.00121163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,197.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021522 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00271961 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00747562 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00568060 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00245676 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00273313 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,512,031 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
