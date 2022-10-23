Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00010104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $119.06 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00272140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00747213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00568364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00245223 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,322,853 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

