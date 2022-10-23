Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $161.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.33.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

