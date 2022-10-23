EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENLC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.42.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 321,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 177,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 27.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

