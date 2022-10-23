Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $3.99. Enel shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 943,270 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Enel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Further Reading

