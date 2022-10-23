Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.