Emocoin (EMO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,776.00

Emocoin (EMO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Emocoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Emocoin has a market capitalization of $92.20 million and approximately $10,776.00 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00439022 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,730.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

