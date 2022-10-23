Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $31,585.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001277 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00020496 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,249,354 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

