Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $31,585.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001277 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001868 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00020496 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000185 BTC.
About Electroneum
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,249,354 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
