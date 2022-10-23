Efforce (WOZX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $995,693.00

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $56.55 million and approximately $995,693.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

