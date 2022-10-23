Efforce Market Capitalization Tops $54.81 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $54.81 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

