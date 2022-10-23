easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 612.14 ($7.40).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 320.90 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 338.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.02. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

