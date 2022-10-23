Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EML opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.