EAC (EAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,913.00

EAC (EAC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. EAC has a total market cap of $238.89 million and $43,913.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00004083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00272557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001353 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017105 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.76969935 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,267.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

