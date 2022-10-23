DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €26.06 ($26.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a 52-week high of €39.48 ($40.29).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

