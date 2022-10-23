DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of DocuSign worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,163. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.