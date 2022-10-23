DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund accounts for about 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,447 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DNP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 347,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,618. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

