Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $350.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

