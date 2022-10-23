Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,739,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 112.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $315,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

