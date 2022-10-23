Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 15,530 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

