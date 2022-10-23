Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Target Price to GBX 1,050

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,315 ($15.89).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,148 ($13.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 13.84 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,875.00%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

