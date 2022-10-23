Dero (DERO) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00020660 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $51.44 million and $40,936.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00272070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00121769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00748016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00570054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00246103 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,963,086 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

