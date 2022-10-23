Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCTH. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. Analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.