DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,409 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $155,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,546,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,161,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,015. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

