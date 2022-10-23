DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,590 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,666 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $103,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,569,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769,393. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.