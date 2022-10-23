DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,944 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $393,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,862. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

