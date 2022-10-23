DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $127.32 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,384 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.27% of Sempra worth $127,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.28. 1,353,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

