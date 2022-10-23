DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $109.56 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Intuit worth $109,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.11.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $16.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.18. 1,488,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,388. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.83. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

