DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $100.91 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,821,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 339,647 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $100,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,137,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,810,000 after buying an additional 1,353,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. 20,199,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,830,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.