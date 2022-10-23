DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 118,266 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,266 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Accenture worth $314,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.57. 3,206,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,469. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.