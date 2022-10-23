DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. DEI has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $8,889.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00273139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001359 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004088 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

