Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Tops $52.37 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003663 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $52.37 million and $22.30 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

