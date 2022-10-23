Dacxi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.78 Million (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Dacxi has a market cap of $7.78 million and $60,093.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dacxi has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi launched on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

